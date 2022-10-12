In October 2012, Troy Atwater began his 10-year plan.
Growing up in Emily and Crosby, Atwater has been in the auto business since he was 19 years old. He lives with his wife Laurie and they have three children: Max, Maddie and Dalton.
Atwater, Gary Posch and Joe Sexton were partners in the changing of hands and renaming of MacDonald-Wold Inc. to Brandl Chevrolet, Buick and GMC in 2012. “The business will stay in the community,” Atwater stressed. “And we want to continue to be involved in the community and area.”
In 2014 construction was completed on a new building which included a 28,000 sq. ft. showroom, parts, sales and service areas at the current location, 702 Second St. NE, Aitkin. In 2021, Brandl added a new car wash offering new technology and large scrubber brushes.
Posch and Sexton, owners of Brandl Motors, Little Falls, were business partners of Atwater’s for 10 years. “They were great partners and a really good relationship,” said Atwater. “I only have glowing things to say about them. If it wasn’t for them, we (himself and the 39 employees at Atwater Motors) wouldn’t be here.”
Now, in October 2022, the last stage of his 10-year plan has commenced. Atwater is now the sole owner of Atwater Motors with locations in Aitkin and now in Baxter as well. “About a year and a half ago, we started the process,” he explained. “To get things finalized with the banks, with General Motors … there’s a lot of moving parts here we needed to get handled.”
Atwater Motors in Aitkin has the same products and services available as it did under the Brandl GM name. The signage and some other parts of the rebranding process will take some time to be completed.
The Baxter location is strictly used auto sales as of right now. Certified Sales Professional Cory Habighorst is “the one man show for the time being,” said Atwater. Habighorst is available at this location to assist buyers with their needs.
Between the two locations, a total of (as of Oct. 5) 160 used cars available. These cars are acquired through lease returns, auctions and, most of all, trade-ins on new vehicle purchases.
“The new car availability is starting to come back a little bit which in turn means we can sell more new and take more trades,” said Atwater. “The new car availability drives the whole market.”
DRIVING FORCE
Atwater attributes his success to his customers, employees and community. “I measure success, not in dollars, not in vehicles sold, I measure it in my employees and our customers,” said Atwater.
“I’ve been blessed for the last 10 years to have an incredible group of people that have been through the store,” he explained. “A lot of them are still here, a lot of them have moved on.” Atwater said he appreciates the contributions of everyone who has been a part of Brandl/Atwater Motors. “All the credit for this whole thing goes to the people that are currently here, the employees and the ones that were here in the past.”
Speaking of employees, Atwater said, “I’ve been really fortunate to be able to recruit, hire and retain really good people in Aitkin. Some people have been here since day one, since the day we opened the doors.”
COMMUNITY
INVOLVEMENT
Atwater’s team has made donations to local groups and organizations such as the Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association and the school district. An annual Operation Christmas toy drive is held as well.
The group also has assisted with local events like Aitkin’s annual Fish House Parade and the Aitkin Women of Today’s (AWT)Easter Carnival.
In 2021, at its end-of-year convention, the United States Women of Today awarded Brandl GM of Aitkin the “Strength” award. This award is given to a business or individual that has supported their local Women of Today chapter. The Aitkin Women of Today nominated Brandl GM for its support of the AWT’s Easter Carnival event and other events throughout the year.
NEED FOR SPEED
Atwater is also involved with North Central Speedway. North Central Speedway is a 1/3 mile track that hosts dirt track racing from April through October on Saturday evenings.
“We’re pretty heavily involved in dirt track racing,” said Atwater, who owns three dirt track race cars and currently has two drivers.
THE FUTURE
When asked if he had another 10-year-plan in progress, he said, “You know, I really don’t. I’m going to be here as long as I’m still having fun. I really enjoy coming to work. I like what we’ve built and I’m proud of the place. I like to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.