AutoSmith opens repair business in Aitkin

AutoSmith continues to grow. What started as a mobile auto repair business in 2007 has grown to four full-service shops in 2022.
The newest shop, in Aitkin, opened in May and joins shops in Ironton, McGregor and Motley.
The owners are Dustin and Julie Smith. Dustin Smith grew up in McGregor, attended the automotive course at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, followed by training in diesel at CLC in Staples. He was certified by ASE, or Automotive Service Excellence. After he completed the courses, he moved to Crosby-Ironton, opening his mobile repair service in 2007. Smith lives in Ironton with his wife, Julie, and three sons.
In 2012, AutoSmith in Ironton opened. It expanded in 2015 to include nine bays for automotive and diesel service. McGregor AutoSmith came on board in 2018, Dennis’ Towing was acquired in 2019 (and has been available in Aitkin for the last three years) and Motley AutoSmith joined in 2021. In addition, an auto locksmithing service called KeySmith started in 2021.
“We have a lot of family members in the Aitkin Area,” said Smith, “and wanted to have a shop here. We purchased the Aitkin Glass building in December.”
AITKIN LOCATION
There are four employees working out of the Aitkin shop – Stacy Powers, service manager; Aron Broker, ASE certified mechanic; Cameron Wood, lube technician and tow truck driver; and Wayne Anderson, tow truck driver.
Services offered include tires, brakes, oil changes, air conditioning service, alignment and engine work for autos and pickup trucks.
The shop is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the towing service available 24 hours a day. The public can reach the shop at 218-928-8277 and towing at 218-789-4510.
A grand opening is set for noon-3 p.m., Monday, June 13 with refreshments served.
“We’re thrilled to be here,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of good response.”
“We are happy to be here and can’t wait to meet people in the community,” added Powers.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.