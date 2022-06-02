It’s taken six years for Camp Arrowhead to recover from a damaging tornado and it’s just in time for the 45th anniversary of the camp under ownership of the Church of God.
This campground ministry is situated on more than 70 acres next to Lake Placid south of Deerwood on Hwy. 6.
But the camp is much older, dating back to the 1920s or 1930s. According to the Camp Arrowhead website, “the YMCA did own the property at that time, but we are not sure if they started the building of the camp. We have been told that in the 1930s, it was used as a Jewish Boys Camp.”
HISTORY
The first written proof of Camp Arrowhead was taken from a brochure for a summer school camp for the Northwestern Preparatory School of Minneapolis. That school started in 1938 and was for the training of young men for competitive entrance exams for Annapolis West Point and the Coast Guard academies. The 1952 brochure lists the expense for the summer course at $200 which covered tuition, board, room and use of books and materials for the seven-week course.
In 1956, two Twin Cities educators and a Minneapolis minister purchased the camp and later incorporated under the name of Arrowhead Enterprises Inc. Gene Messenger was hired to promote the camp. He became a fourth member of the corporation and was the director for the camp until 1977. The camp was a private-independent camp for boys 7-14 and campers enrolled for two to eight weeks. The camp offered a variety of water sports and skills, riflery, archery, tennis, camping skills, canoe trips to the Canadian waters and horseback riding.
In 1977, the camp was purchased by the current owners, Campground Ministry of the Church of God. The grounds have been improved, new buildings built and maintenance done on some of the older buildings. Some adjoining property was also purchased in 2006. Parts of the camp are now used year round for retreats and conferences.
“The main purpose for the camp’s purchase,” according to the website, “was to provide a place for Church of God churches from Minnesota, based out of Anderson, Indiana, to have their camp ministries. Since the purchase, we have provided the grounds and buildings at a very reasonable rate to many other churches and nonprofit groups.”
AMENITIES
The camp boasts a lodge that sleeps 32 people, guest cottages, director’s cabin, six lakeside cabins, two cabins away from the lake, dining hall that accommodates 170, chapel that holds up to 300 and a camping area for tents and RVs. There’s a bonfire pit, playground tennis/basketball court, softball fields, woods trails and even a paintball area.
The newest building on the grounds can be used year round, sleeps 30 and has a full kitchen and dining room.
COMING BACK
Camp Arrowhead was decimated in 2016 when a tornado took down more than 700 trees and damaged every building except one, according to Angela Bray, the new director of ministry and advancement. Volunteers have cleaned up the site, repaired buildings and contructed new ones.
Bray has worked the last four years for the Church of God Minnesota in the Twin Cities and she and her family are in the process of moving to the camp. She attended the camp for a number of years herself and even met her husband, Bob, at a summer camp
“We are better able to steward the camp, having someone here all the time,” said Bray. “It helps us connect better with the area as we want to be more a part of the local community. We’d like to partner with other churches and provide space to meet with God and others.”
On hand at the camp this season are two full-time staff, Bray and a caretaker, and three full-time volunteers.
Bray said the camp is booked through the middle of August this year. For those interested in finding out more about Camp Arrowhead, visit the website, www.camparrowheadmn.com or email camparrow headmn@ gmail.com.
