Mark Anderson showing the Grab & Go case in Grandma’s Pantry

Mark Anderson showing the Grab & Go case in Grandma’s Pantry.

 Kat Robb

On May 31, the Beanery, located in downtown Aitkin, launched its “Grab & Go,” freshly prepared food for those wanting a quick lunch solution. Menu items will consist of: sandwiches, salads, protein snack box, hard-boiled eggs, salsa, hummus, veggies and dip, cheese, yogurt, chips and dessert items. The Grab & Go specials are coordinated by employees, Mark Anderson and Jennifer Bloomquist.

