A beloved best friend was the inspiration for Mike and Becky Johnson’s new business venture, Benny’s Hotdogs & Lemonade and Catering.
Benny was their English bulldog who sadly died last January. “Benny really loved hot dogs and ate them regularly,” said Mike.
THE JOHNSONS
Mike and Becky are a husband and wife team that started Benny’s last year after moving to Minnesota from Nevada upon Mike’s retirement. “I am originally from Minnesota and my wife Becky, though not from Minnesota, did grow up in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin,” said Mike.
The Johnsons are both retired from law enforcement careers. Mike started with the California Highway Patrol and eventually moved to Nevada. He was active in Operation Desert Storm with the U.S. Marine Corps. After the “short war” Mike worked again in law enforcement this time in Nevada as he had family members living there. Mike worked for a sheriff’s office and the Nevada Department of Public Safety as a detective and patrol supervisor; and also with TRIDENT (a tri-county drug task force).
“I retired from the sheriff’s office in 2015 and continued to work in law enforcement for two different Shoshone Indian Tribal Police Departments as a tribal police officer (lieutenant at Duckwater Police Department and also Western Shoshone Department of Public Safety chief of police. I did this for approximately five years, but I was away from home a lot due to the requirements of my work,” said Mike.
In 2020, Mike accepted employment as the Argenta Justice Court bailiff and was able to be home every evening.
Becky also worked in law enforcement. She was a sheriff’s deputy working in the detention section of a sheriff’s office when the couple met. “In fact, I had arrested a DUI driver and she was the officer who booked my prisoner that evening,” said Mike. Years later, Becky continued working for the county as the human resources director.
After Mike’s parents died, and spending extended vacations in the Minong, Wisconsin area, Mike and Becky decided to move back to the midwest.
“In September 2020, we sold our home in Nevada, and planned to travel more than we did. We spent the majority of our time in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“We decided that Minnesota was our best ‘fit’ and bought our home in Aitkin in September of last year.
THE BUSINESS OF BENNY’S
Becky is a singer in a band as well and several years ago, Mike purchased the concession/cargo trailer that Becky used for her band equipment. There was a hot dog vendor in one of the neighboring towns and as the couple got to know him, they got the idea to convert the trailer and start their business.
“I thought it was a good idea, as I already had the trailer,” said Mike. “I searched around for and eventually attained the required equipment I needed, steam table, sinks, water systems, etc. I began converting the trailer myself. I then got licensed in the state of Wisconsin (and we are still current there as well as here in Minnesota). We opened our business last summer in the Minong, Wisconsin area. This will be our second year selling Benny’s Hot Dogs and Lemonade.”
WHERE AND WHEN TO FIND BENNY’S
Benny’s mobile food trailer will be setting up at different locations in Aitkin this spring through late fall. “At this time, we have permission to start up on Monday, May 9 at the John Deere dealer (Midwest Machinery Co.) on Hwy. 210. We also will be at the O’Reilly’s parking lot and likely Brandl GM of Aitkin later in May, possibly with other locations as we go along,” said Mike.
Generally catering to the lunch crowd, the usual hours will be from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. They may decide to extend for dinner hours.
“Becky and I both enjoy meeting and interacting with people and this is a great venue to do this. Plus, the food is good.”
Benny’s offers 1/4 lb. hot dogs, Chicago dogs, chili dogs, kraut dogs and more. Also offered is fresh-squeezed, old-fashioned lemonades. Customers can choose from original lemon, strawberry, peach, watermelon, huckleberry, blueberry, cherry, black berry, raspberry, pomegranate and more.
People can contact Benny’s and see the full menu on Facebook.
