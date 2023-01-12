American Peat Technology (APT) announced Brad Pieper as the company’s next CEO. Pieper replaces Doug Green, who is stepping down from his role as CEO to focus on special projects at APT. Pieper has experience building and leading organizations and teams across a variety of industries. His skills and knowledge will propel APT into its next growth phase.
“We are excited to have Brad on board at APT,” said Green. “He is exactly the person we need to take APT to the next level. I’m glad to be shifting to my new role so that I can see firsthand how his leadership will make APT a stronger and more profitable company.”
Pieper brings experience leading and transforming companies, most recently serving as vice president of sales and marketing at Lexington Manufacturing in Brainerd. He has also held executive roles within the biotech and consulting industries. Pieper’s international experience in sales and marketing will open new opportunities for APT as the company seeks to expand its reach outside North America. Pieper also served as an officer in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during a 2003-2004 deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Outside the office, Pieper is passionate about K-12 education. He serves as a board member at Hope Academy, a private Classical-Christian school in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis. He helped to launch the Spreading Hope Network, a ministry that aids in the planting and strengthening of locally-run urban Classical-Christian schools. In 2022, Pieper helped found Stâre Academy, a pre-K through eighth grade Classical-Christian school in Brainerd.
Pieper is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Pieper lives in Brainerd with his wife, Abbey and three sons. He is an active outdoorsman and enjoys skiing, waterskiing, ice hockey, golf and single-track mountain biking.
About APT
American Peat Technology (APT) is a Minnesota-based peat manufacturing company made up of innovators who have unearthed the power of peat. Since 2003, APT has produced granular peat products that add value to several industries. Using a modern manufacturing process, APT harvests, dries and granulates locally-sourced reed-sedge peat, creating unique, natural peat products that have the power to transform the agricultural and water remediation industries. Learn more at: www.AmericanPeatTech.com.
