American Peat Technology (APT) announced Brad Pieper as the company’s next CEO. Pieper replaces Doug Green, who is stepping down from his role as CEO to focus on special projects at APT. Pieper has experience building and leading organizations and teams across a variety of industries. His skills and knowledge will propel APT into its next growth phase.

“We are excited to have Brad on board at APT,” said Green. “He is exactly the person we need to take APT to the next level. I’m glad to be shifting to my new role so that I can see firsthand how his leadership will make APT a stronger and more profitable company.”

