In the spirit of teamwork taught by youth sports, Brandl GM has partnered with Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association to provide players and coaches with hockey equipment kits that include hockey pucks, T-shirts, knit caps and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their sponsored league via a test drive fundraiser.
Brandl GM will also present a check representing a one time monetary contribution to Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association.
“Playing hockey helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Brandl GM is proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in the Aitkin area,” said Troy Atwater, dealer/owner of Brandl GM. “Chevrolet believes this program supports the spirit of teamwork that hockey instills in its players.”
Some leagues plan to grant scholarships to families who cannot afford to enroll their children in the league, while others will use the funds to improve facilities and equipment.
“Brandl GM supports youth hockey because Chevrolet believes participation opens up all kinds of possibilities for these kids and the community” said Atwater. “We hope that giving them the opportunity to raise much needed funds will help make this a great season for Northern Lakes Youth Hockey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.