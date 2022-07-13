Teresa and Kathie Serfling are modern-day treasure hunters. You may find the mother and daughter duo at any of their go-to hunting grounds, such as garage sales, auctions and estate sales.
Soulful Creations is the name of the Serflings’ business which sells unique and curated finds like creative collectibles, furniture, candles, decor and more.
A couple decades ago, when Teresa was in college, she wanted to study abroad in Malaysia. However, like most things in life, it would cost money. So the Serfling family put their heads together to think of ways that Teresa could make money and go on the trip. “Teresa’s dad is a carpenter by trade (and) we always loved crafts,” described Teresa’s mother Kathie. The family thought to themselves, “why don’t we just make some stuff and take it to the local craft show.”
“That was 20 years ago now,” said Kathie. “It just kinda (has) gotten bigger and bigger,” added Teresa.
During some of Soulful Creations’ early days, it once had a little booth at a local shop named Anabella’s Antiques near Coleraine and also had a spot in Grand Rapids at Timeless Treasures. At that time, Soulful Creations was completing only one to two pop-up shops a year.
In the process of moving furniture from point-a to point-b, Soulful Creations would sometimes run into a few issues. The antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces could become damaged in transit, not to mention the aches and pains of carrying large items.
It was time for Soulful Creations to have a permanent home. Teresa’s dad got to work on remodeling her garage into an established shop.
“It’s much safer for the furniture,” said Kathie as she began to laugh. “And for our backs,” added her daughter Teresa.
When asked how Soulful Creations got its name, Teresa replied, “we both like really old stuff and stuff with character.” Kathie added on and said it is, “what’s in our soul, it’s what we love.”
What someone will find in the shop on any given day varies. “Everything is so unique,” described Kathie. “It’s forever changing … based on what we find.”
During Soulful Creations’ regular weekend hours on June 18, the shop was stocked with a variety of merchandise such as antiques, refurbished items, creative finds, a 100% soy wax and hand-poured candle line by Kaylie Serfling, Windrift Hill’s lotions and bath salts, jewelry, florals real and fake (or “live and dead”, as Kathie calls it) and wicker baskets.
“We like to have things that are unique and brought back to life,” said Kathie.
As a family business, there are definitely a few different relatives involved. “Teresa’s dad is very much a part of it, in that he’s definitely our repairman … he fixes everything” described Kathie.
Soulful Creations is expected to be open every other Friday and Saturday at 12 North 3rd Street, McGregor, Minnesota 55760. Updates are found on the Facebook group: What’s Happening in Aitkin County at: www.facebook.com/groups/544495912306717.
