Randy Butler, LPL financial advisor has joined Mid Minnesota Investment and Retirement Services located at Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Brainerd location.
Butler has more than 30 years of experience in financial advising, with the majority of his career spent with Voya Financial Advisors in Iowa.
“We are excited to have Randy join our Investment and Retirement Services team at MMFCU. Randy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be a great asset to the clients we serve,” said Mark Meyer, LPL program manager.
Throughout Randy’s career, his favorite part has been interacting with people. Randy’s experience in investment and retirement services can help individuals identify strategies to help them pursue their financial goals with confidence.
