‘Twas the night before the big grand re-opening and All Through the House was ready. Stocking hats were hung by the faux chimney with care, in hopes that shoppers aplenty would soon be there.
In a nod to the famous ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas story, All Through the House – a crafters cooperative, has something for every room in the house. Need a wooden cutting board? Head to the kitchen corner. Looking for a unique baby gift? Try the baby room. Want a cozy new quilt for your bed? Mosey over to the bedroom area.
Located in Aitkin since 2013, All Through the House recently had a makeover before it reopened in late January. While it still offers hundreds of items, new displays and wider aisles now make it easier for shoppers to find that perfect gift, décor item or treasure they won’t find anywhere else.
STORE FOCUSES ON HOMEMADE ITEMS
Although the store went through a few changes, it remains true to its early mission: To offer unique handcrafted items from a variety of local members of the cooperative.
In the early years, the store was located next to Subway and accessed through the CVS parking lot. It only had 15 members because that’s all the cash register could handle. It was also only open from the end of October through Dec. 31, so it only featured holiday-related items.
A few years later, the store welcomed more members, offered one-of-a-kind repurposed and refinished furniture, and added some retail/non-craft items to the mix.
All Through the House moved to its current location, next to Curio North on main street and remained a Christmas pop-up store until 2018. That meant every year, after Dec. 31, all of the goods were packed up and the store was closed until the following October.
But since it had the space and a growing customer base, store partners at that time, Sharon Barta and Judy Sandberg, decided to be open more often. In addition to being open October through December, they started opening the store one or more weekends per month, depending on the season. By 2019, Sharon retired and Pam Landgren joined Judy to oversee the store.
Things were going well until the pandemic hit, but the store stayed open. Pam and Judy offered shopping by appointment only and lured in shoppers by featuring items on the store’s Facebook page. They even brought items out to shoppers waiting in their cars.
Judy and Pam continue to offer online shopping, shopping by appointment and free delivery of purchases of more than $20 within 20 miles of the store.
MORE MEMBERS, MORE ITEMS
Today the store features homemade items from 32 members. All have ties to Aitkin, either being from Aitkin, having cabins in the area or living here now. The crafters have diverse talents, from painting to quilting, repurposing to knitting, and sewing to refinishing furniture. Some items are seasonal while others are specific to Aitkin or Minnesota. A few members will even customize items with family, baby and lake names.
“We’ve had some unusual items over the years,” Sandberg said. “Everything from an antique organ converted into a bar to our current bigfoot paintings and stickers. There’s something for everyone.”
In 2021, the store sold more than 6,000 items. “And the inventory really can change every day,” Landgren said. “That’s because the members always bring in new items or change out items depending on the season or what’s currently in demand.”
In addition to making crafts, the members also work at the store at least once per month. This gives them a chance to meet the shoppers and get ideas on what they’re looking for. It also gives guests an opportunity to meet the artists and offer feedback.
“I think we were a pioneer of sorts when we started our type of store,” Sandberg said. “We take pride in the fact that we’re still in business, as so many new businesses fail.”
Landgren agreed, “We are also thankful to our members for their creativity and willingness to help give the store a great makeover.”
The store now features a new wedding room with handmade veils. And, of course, it continues to be “All Through the House,” complete with a kitchen, bedroom, children’s room and even a pet room.
Lori Welle is one of 34 members who make handmade goods for All Through the House.
MORE INFORMATION
During the winter, All Through the House is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
The store is located at 116 Minnesota Avenue (main street) in downtown Aitkin.
Like the store on Facebook: All Through the House A Crafters Cooperative.
If you make unique items and want to join the crafters’ cooperative, contact Sandberg or Landgren.
