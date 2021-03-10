Join The Deerstand and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Downtown Committee on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/99567550226.
The mission of the committee is to provide a platform for business members and community leaders to discuss upcoming events and issues in the Cuyuna Lakes and implement projects to promote a healthy local economy during these times.
The current focus is to help area businesses prepare for, and withstand, the upcoming construction season. Information is available on the MnDOT website regarding the 2021 Hwy. 210 project.
Interested business members and other stakeholders are encouraged to contact Executive Director Brielle Bredsten at brielle@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131 to learn more.
