Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was not an annual fall dinner this year where the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce could honor local business leaders and volunteers. Instead, the awards were announced in the “State of the Chamber” video produced in partnership with The Bigger Picture.
The video will be posted to the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber YouTube and Facebook sites on Dec. 30. Tune in for a chance to win Cuisine Cash from local food and beverage establishments. This year’s winners are highlighted below.
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Peggy Stebbins, director of marketing and public relations at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, received the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award. Stebbins’ nomination cited her willingness to help whenever needed and a strong passion for the community’s overall well-being.
“It has been said that the best exercise for the heart is by helping others. If that is the case, then Peggy’s heart will beat strongly for a thousand lifetimes,” said Kyle Bauer, CEO of CRMC. “She tirelessly commits her time and energies helping serve the people across all of the Cuyuna Lakes region and we at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center could not be prouder of her being recognized as the Cuyuna Lakes Volunteer of the Year recipient for 2020.”
Stebbins is involved in various projects, fundraising and community events. She is instrumental in events such as the “Because of Brandon” Type 1 diabetes fundraiser for youth, as well as the “Kaleidoscope” cancer fundraiser. Colleagues described Stebbins as an “inspiring community leader who can encourage others to give back.”
“Everything she does is community-oriented, and she is thinking not only how it will benefit CRMC, but the whole community. She sets a great example for her team and colleagues for volunteering and giving back to the community,” said Jennifer Podsiadly, charitable fund and community relations coordinator at CRMC.
Stebbins joined the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors in 2014 and has actively served on the event planning and marketing committees. “I’m so happy to hear that Peggy will receive this award,” said Chamber Vice President Amy Swensen. “She deserves it with all the work, experience and time she has provided both in her role at CRMC as well as for our community. She is always ready with a helping hand or to provide professional advice. Many improvements and successful projects have come from Peggy’s dedication. Thank you and congratulations, Peggy. Well deserved!”
Fellow board members serving alongside Stebbins on the chamber’s event committees echoed these sentiments.
“Peggy Stebbins is a woman with the ability to make things seem effortless, when some situations are extremely stressful, problematic or have run its course. Her words of wisdom have been so truly helpful to me over the years and she makes a person feel valued, important and at ease. Her tireless dedication to the community and her craft is her strong suit. Her involvement with the Chamber of Commerce, CRMC of Crosby, Baxter, and Breezy Point just to name a few of the off-site clinics and their events is nothing to bat an eye at. The talent she has, to take an existing event and make it more successful each year, proves how much of an asset she is to our community. I am a better person having met Peg and words cannot express my admiration for her. I am proud to call her a friend,” said Shellie Wynn.
In addition to volunteering for the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber, Stebbins is involved with several Deerwood Civic and Commerce events throughout the year. Stebbins also sits on the Northland Arboretum Board of Directors and serves on the organization’s marketing and events committees.
Stebbins grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in communications. She currently lives in Deerwood. Her two grown children live in Montana. When Stebbins is not at work or serving the community, she enjoys the outdoors and is a naturalist with a passion for nature.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
AutoSmith Service Group has received the 2020 Business of the Year award from the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber. The nomination cited the AutoSmith staff, who are always willing to help the community in any way.
Located in Ironton, AutoSmith offers many services from automotive repair to heavy equipment and truck repair. AutoSmith mechanics are ASE certified in automotive and diesel and offer DOT inspection and service for fleets offsite. In addition, it offers 24/7 towing, recovery, and road-side service such as tire change, lock out service and fuel delivery.
Its trucks have made appearances at the graduation parade, the CRMC wave parade for residents, different events during the 4th of July, Ironton Fire Department’s trunk-or-treat, and more. The AutoSmith crew also has scrubbed graffiti off park equipment.
This year, it has donated numerous vehicles for training for local fire departments, police departments, EMS training and different college programs. AutoSmith has donated trucks to move or haul multiple things for different organizations.
Additionally, AutoSmith staff Julie Smith has served on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors for over a year and is active in event planning for the Fall Dinner, Cuyuna Crusher and the recent Chamber’s Ride It Out fundraiser. The board will welcome Stacy Powers, AutoSmith manager, in 2021 for a three-year term.
