The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently recognized its volunteer, citizen and business of the year.
Volunteer of the year
Ted Abear works at Deerwood Bank and was awarded volunteer of the year.
Abear not only volunteers on the Deerwood Fire Department, but has also spent the last several years as treasurer for the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors, as well as serving on many chamber committees.
Abear has spent thousands of hours throughout the years volunteering for the Cuyuna Lakes area.
Business of the year
Super One Foods has been a huge part of the Cuyuna Lakes for many years, through its service to customers and community. This year, with its huge expansion into a new store that includes Super One Liquor and a CRMC Clinic, the store has solidified its commitment to providing great service to the Cuyuna Lakes area’s residents and guests.
Citizen of the year
The Citizen of the Year designation went to Shellie Wynn of Range Disposal Service.
Shellie has spent countless hours out and about in the community helping businesses and individuals alike. Wynn has a passion for the Cuyuna Lakes area and is dedicated to making things happen through her work with the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and beyond.
Official awards will be given to each recipient at the chamber’s annual membership dinner Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Deerwood Auditorium.
See photos at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
