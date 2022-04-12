“How can we bring more value to our membership?” was the topic of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors at its 2022 strategic planning retreat held at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Garrison on March 8.
In 2022, the chamber will focus on giving a new value to its members. The chamber has gone through a few changes recently but is focused on the members, the community and the city governments.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomed its newest board members, Shane Holmin of Heartwood, Jennifer Podsiadly of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Tom Martin of R&J Broadcasting in January 2022.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber is also welcoming new staff members: Kelcie Quiel started as assistant director on March 7 partnering with Courtney Condon, newly appointed director as of October 2021.
Grand Casino Mille Lacs provided all accommodations for the strategic planning meeting from refreshments to the hotel stay for the facilitator.
The 12 members of the board of directors are responsible for ensuring good management of the organization. Board members work with the chamber director to allow the chamber to achieve its mission: “As a voice of business for the Cuyuna Lakes, the Chamber of Commerce seeks to enhance economic growth through partnerships with businesses, community organizations and government agencies to better ensure the region is a vibrant, prosperous place to work and live.”
The board’s work for the coming 22 months will include continued strategic assessment of chamber membership and the community, with the goal of continuing to elevate the chamber’s member benefits and its promotion of the Cuyuna Lakes area.
