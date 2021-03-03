Processes to best serve chamber members were discussed by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board of Directors at its 2021 strategic planning retreat held at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood Feb. 9. Eight board members and two staff of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber attended.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber began its strategic planning session with President Matt Larson giving the “State of the Industry” speech to highlight the organization’s accomplishments and challenges overcome during 2020.
The chamber gained 11 new members over the past year, bringing its overall membership to 231 businesses and organizations throughout the Cuyuna Lakes area (33% are from Crosby, 20% from Deerwood, 6% from Ironton and 3% from Emily). Larson also reported the chamber achieved a 98% membership retention rate in 2020.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber also welcomed its newest board members, Stacy Powers of AutoSmith Service Group, Dan Goshey of Hubbard Radio and Lance Nelson of RE/MAX Lakes Area Reality, in January.
The remainder of the meeting focused on short- and long-term planning for the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber.
In 2021, the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber will focus on giving back to its members. It will be working to help member businesses through the upcoming Hwy. 210 road construction project in Crosby and Ironton this summer. The chamber will be exploring possibly hosting new COVID-friendly events, as well as partnering with organizations like the school district and its outlying communities on common goals.
The 12 members of the board of directors are responsible for ensuring excellent management of the organization. Board members work with the executive director to enable the chamber to achieve its mission.
The board’s work for the coming year will include continued strategic assessment of chamber membership and the community, with the goal of continuing to elevate the chamber’s member benefits and its promotion of the Cuyuna Lakes area. For chamber membership information, contact info@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131.
