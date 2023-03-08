“Going to auction school at age 12 (a seventh-grader) was daunting,” said Kaija Kokesh. “My mother attended when women didn’t enter the auctioneering profession and she fought against push back that a woman could certainly not bid call or conduct auctions as well as a man.”
Kokesh missed her first pep fest as a new cheerleader at Aitkin High School when she attended World Wide Auction school at the age of 12. “This made me sad at the time, but the end result was worth it,” she said.
She has been a member of the Minnesota State Auctioneer’s Association (MSAA) since the age of 21. She has grown in her family business, Reinhardt Auction Service and is the company’s lead auctioneer.
And now … the woman from Palisade has been inducted into the MSAA Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual conference and show held recently.
This lifetime achievement award is voted upon by previous inductees and given to those who have served the association over the course of their careers in the auction industry. “It was a very unexpected honor to receive this award from esteemed peers,” said Kokesh. “It is a humbling experience and very much appreciated. It always seemed to me that a lifetime achievement award should be awarded at the end of a career, but I have no intention of ending this run any time soon.”
Her parents, Steve and Carol Reinhardt, began their farming career in 1968 and were designated as the Aitkin County Farm Family of the Year in 2012 with their 1,100-acre ranch. Reinhardt Auction Service has been serving areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin for the past 54 years. Kokesh said her mother was a leader in a mostly male-dominated industry. “She is a rock star and my inspiration.” She said her father encouraged her all along, “He is my biggest cheerleader and a true feminist with the belief that woman can, in fact do everything equally or better than men in many instances. He continues to critique me, offer support and inspiration as well, pushing me to do more than I think I am capable of. My joke is that since he didn’t have a son to work into the auctioneer profession, I have him to thank for raising me into the ‘man’ that I am, as both an auctioneer and rancher.”
Kokesh is a licensed real estate broker, licensed auto auction dealer, licensed federal firearms dealer and a member of the National Auctioneer’s Association (NAA) in addition to the MSAA. She has given many state and national seminars. She also holds a Master’s Degree in speech-language pathology.
In 2003, Kokesh won the NAA International Bid Calling Championship and also was named the MSAA’s Bid Calling Champion in 2005, served on the MSAA Board of Directors and as president of the association. She was re-elected to serve on the board for the next three years at this year’s January conference. She has been an auctioneer for 42 years. Kokesh dedicates her time to the auction profession and her herd of registered black angus and Charolais cattle.
Kokesh and her late husband, Brian, have four adult children. They have all worked within the family auction business. Broc is finishing his PhD as a conservation paleontologist; Kassie (Peterson) handles the Reinhardt website and is a licensed auctioneer, in addition to working at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative full-time as a communications specialist; Wyatt is a recent graduate with his RN from St. John’s University, employed at RRMC; and Kate, a recent graduate of College of St. Benedict’s with her RN and employed at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. All have performed tasks within the auction industry and have been exceptional auction clerks.
Peterson had this to say about her mom, “My mom is so deserving of being a Minnesota Hall of Fame auctioneer. Her career and accomplishments are an inspiration to me and women auctioneers everywhere. Not only is she a first class bid caller, but she also has bountiful knowledge of the auction industry and is in charge of lots of things behind the scenes of our family business. Real estate, livestock, large equipment, firearms, or collectibles, she can do it ALL! Our auction audience is a loyal bunch, and she makes a point to make everyone feel welcome and appreciated. Her presence behind the microphone makes auction day truly enjoyable. I love being able to work alongside her. And better yet, I love having her as my mom and role model.”
“I am so incredibly proud of my mom and can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” said Kokesh’s son Wyatt. “To see my mom get into the hall of fame for something she has done and loved her whole life truly inspires me to find that same passion and put my best foot forward and thrive in whatever I choose. Watching her throughout her career and watching her receive this award makes me so happy for her and one of the many reasons I’m proud of her.”
Kokesh has worked for many Minnesota auction companies: Wayne Pike Auction Company, Grafe Auction Company, Siemer’s Auctioneers, Henslin Auction Company and Ediger Auctioneers. She has taught several classes at World Wide College of Auctioneering. Daughter Kate said, “She is simply the best at what she does. Getting to work with her, my grandparents, siblings and other family members has taught me what hard work really is from a young age.”
Broc, Kokesh’s son, said, “I’m beyond proud of my mom for everything she achieved through her career and life as an auctioneer. She inspired me to do what I’m passionate about, develop my work ethic and at the end of the day, find time for balance. This award was nothing short of deserved and I’m glad the MSAA chose to induct her.”
At Reinhardt Auction Service she said, “Many people believe that we will just simply quit conducting auctions at some point. That may happen … someday. But not now, not this year, and not in the foreseeable future. I plan to stay as active as we are now in the auction business, assisting people with obtaining the best ‘auction experience’ that they can have, both as a seller and as a buyer. Myself and my mother are real estate brokers and have 54 years experience selling everything imaginable.”
Personally
“I have never been as content as I currently am in my choice of career as an auctioneer in our auction business, or as a woman rancher continuing to grow my herd of registered black angus and registered Charolais cattle in our cow/calf operation,” Kokesh explained.
“I feel truly blessed to be able to ‘do what I love and call it work,’ (lyrics from ‘Buy Dirt’ Jordan Davis/Luke Bryan). Life is too short to work at something that you don’t love or at least like.
“My lifelong cowboy friend and partner, Willie, and I are expanding our Charolais portion of our cattle operation and I am so lucky to have found with him the same passion that I have for our ‘girls’ aka: cattle. He and I are lucky to live close to three of my four adult children and I get to spend more time than should be allowed with my whole heart, granddaughter, Blair Barbara (Peterson’s 9-month old). Other than the kids, cows and Willie, I enjoy my gelding Waylon, my golden retrievers and my backyard flock of chickens.”
“She inspires me every day with her drive and dedication not only to her job, but to her family and the ranch,” said Kate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.