Financial Representative Doug Collins recently moved from Thrivent Financial to Triton Wealth, located at 312 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin.
Collins has 23 years of experience in the field. He said he made the decision to relocate based off of a desire to work with a local, independent and team-based firm.
At Triton Wealth, he is affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research Inc., “It’s been great,” Collins said. “We have a great team. It’s wonderful as we collaborate with each other to find strategies, which also creates continuity of service for our clients.”
Collins said that, with an independent firm, there are also more options for investors.
“There’s so many more things we can bring to the table,” he said.
Collins remains a Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance agent, with his business coming with him to Triton. He said he’s excited to continue working with the client base he built while at Thrivent.
“I have built great relationships with my clients over the last 23 years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to carrying that forward.”
To contact Collins, email at doug@tritonwealth.com or call 218-927-2427.
