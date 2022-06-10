Emily Cooperative Telephone Company (ECTC) and Crosslake Communications have announced that they will operate as Tremolo Communications, powered by ECTC, by the end of 2022.
ECTC and Crosslake Communications offer high-speed internet, cable TV, local telephone, managed IT and computer repair services. For more than 50 years, ECTC has provided communications services to the areas of Emily, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine and Fairfield Townships, also serving parts of Aitkin County.
Crosslake Communications is owned by Tri-Co Technologies, LLC, a partnership of three Minnesota-based telecommunications companies: BEVCOMM, in Blue Earth; West Central Telephone Association (WCTA), in Sebeka and Emily Cooperative Telephone Company (ECTC), Emily.
Josh Netland, CEO/General Manager of ECTC and President of Tri-Co Technologies, LLC, said, “The ECTC board of directors and management have had discussions that date back to 2015 regarding updating the coop’s name as the industry has transitioned from providers of telephone service to providing internet and communications services,” adding, “Both, ECTC and Tri-Co Technologies, LLC will remain parent companies but will do business as Tremolo Communications.”
ECTC and Crosslake Communications have adapted to ever-changing technology. In the coming months, you will see the updated name and logo on the websites, service vehicles, signs and employees using the new name when calling the business offices.
This new look will provide the companies with a new identity representing the communities served.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.