Emily Cooperative Telephone Company (ECTC) and Crosslake Communications have announced that they will operate as Tremolo Communications, powered by ECTC, by the end of 2022.

ECTC and Crosslake Communications offer high-speed internet, cable TV, local telephone, managed IT and computer repair services. For more than 50 years, ECTC has provided communications services to the areas of Emily, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine and Fairfield Townships, also serving parts of Aitkin County. 

Crosslake Communications is owned by Tri-Co Technologies, LLC, a partnership of three Minnesota-based telecommunications companies: BEVCOMM, in Blue Earth; West Central Telephone Association (WCTA), in Sebeka and Emily Cooperative Telephone Company (ECTC), Emily.

Josh Netland, CEO/General Manager of ECTC and President of Tri-Co Technologies, LLC, said, “The ECTC board of directors and management have had discussions that date back to 2015 regarding updating the coop’s name as the industry has transitioned from providers of telephone service to providing internet and communications services,” adding, “Both, ECTC and Tri-Co Technologies, LLC will remain parent companies but will do business as Tremolo Communications.”

ECTC and Crosslake Communications have adapted to ever-changing technology. In the coming months, you will see the updated name and logo on the websites, service vehicles, signs and employees using the new name when calling the business offices.

This new look will provide the companies with a new identity representing the communities served.

