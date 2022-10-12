With the opening of its first store in 1938, Tractor Supply Company now has over 2000 stores in the U.S. and another one coming to Aitkin this winter.
You can’t buy tractors there but for those do-it-yourselfers in the area, this means there will be an additional location to find items necessary for repair projects and building projects.
Darias Collins, Tractor Supply Company (TSC) public relations and marketing, said, “At this time, I can confirm that a Tractor Supply store will be opening in Aitkin in winter 2022.”
An email from Collins said, “Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. and is passionate about serving those who enjoy living the Out Here lifestyle. The new Tractor Supply will serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, hobby farmers, gardeners, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including lawn and garden supplies, workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, power tools, fencing, welding and more.”
The former Shopko building will be the location of the retail company that was discussed at the last meeting of the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Mark Wedel asked about progress with the Shopko building and TSC. Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers said paperwork had been signed. “It’s going to be a tremendous boost,” said Wedel, “a boost to employment and economic attraction to Aitkin.”
The company’s website, www.tractorsupply.com, has more information including other store locations, products sold and a message from TSC President and CEO Hal Lawton, “Beginning with our first store in Minot, Tractor Supply Company established a commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and we have upheld that commitment for more than 80 years.”
“Supporting our neighbors means providing them with the products and services they need, but it also means caring for the communities we call home,” adds Lawton. “As we grow, we remain committed to supporting our local customers and the causes that are most important to them.”
Pet lovers will be happy to know that along with a wide range of pet products available, TSC also welcomes all leashed/harnessed and friendly animals into the stores. See the company’s related Facebook posts.
A list of TSC’s products on the website includes: clothing, equine/pet supplies, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies and riding lawn mowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.