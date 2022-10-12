Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Photo

With the opening of its first store in 1938, Tractor Supply Company now has over 2000 stores in the U.S. and another one coming to Aitkin this winter.

You can’t buy tractors there but for those do-it-yourselfers in the area, this means there will be an additional location to find items necessary for repair projects and building projects. 

