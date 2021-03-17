Northland RE/MAX confirmed March 12 that there has been an accepted offer on the former Shopko building, but who the new tenants are remains to be seen.
Susan Ackerman, the agent handling the property for Northland, said that the closing on the property will be on or before April 30. However, because of restrictions and guidelines on grants and special funding, the buyers want to remain anonymous for now.
The prospective new owners put out a statement Friday:
“We are very happy to be joining the business community of Aitkin,” the statement read. “We live nearby and already visit to eat or shop and have several friends that live in the city or county of Aitkin.
“There have been some great developments in the last few years and we are excited to be a part of the continued growth,” the statement added. “Although we aren’t ready to release the details yet, we feel there will be excitement for our new business located at the former Shopko building. Our business will positively impact the community members directly with the services and jobs we will offer plus we plan to bring new people and tourism into town that will benefit many of the surrounding Aitkin businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.