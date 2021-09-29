Peg Rosvold Johnson is a McGregor resident who loves good food and being around people.
At the Sept. 18 Salsa Festival hosted by the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota in Wadena, Peg and Froggy were first runners-up in the annual Minnesota’s Best Salsa competition with their Salsa Picante.
“This was especially meaningful to me because the vendor who took first place was runner up at the state fair,” Peg said last week.
Peg was formerly the chef at the Minnesota National Golf Course near Big Sandy Lake. She married Andy “Froggy” Johnson a few years ago. The pair started an independent catering business and began making sauces, salsas and other prepared food items for sale.
This has been a busy year for Goff’s Bay Catering, after experiencing a slow year last year because so many events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Johnsons are a dynamic pair.They have worked pretty much non-stop at growing their business, which Peg runs out of the commercial kitchen at the McGregor Community Center. Peg is also the owner and operator of the McGregor Sip & Shop events that are held in the spring and fall.
