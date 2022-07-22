There have been many exciting things happening in our county and we are creating great momentum in our community.
I am pleased to report that the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has been hard at work addressing the needs of our community. They have approved the economic development team to execute four different programs and grant opportunities for local residents and organizations that will support economic growth and development.
The board has aggressively engaged in the economic development strategic plan and the seven priorities to invoke change. Their efforts are contributing to the momentum that we are seeing in our county.
1. Business Development & Recreation Grant. This opportunity helps local businesses with advertising and marketing needs and helps support events that promote tourism.
Awards for this grant went to area businesses including Smokey Jake’s, Aitkin; Cozy Cove Coffee Company, Hill City; Forgotten Hero’s Ranges & Retreat, McGregor and Brother’s Construction, Aitkin County.
This grant also supported area organizations/events including Jaques Art Center, Habitat for Humanity, Long Lake Conservation Foundation, McGregor Chamber of Commerce, Aitkin Chamber of Commerce and the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts.
2. Child Care Facilities Grant. This opportunity directly supported a critical need in Aitkin County. The grant was provided with a goal to increase the number of children that child care facilities and at-home day care providers could have in each location. It provided equipment, capital improvements and supported a new child care facility in the McGregor area.
Grant awards ranged from $2,500 -$10,000 for qualified applicants.
3. Community Grant Program. This program will positively affect and support planned community projects in Aitkin County. The Community Grant Program is currently open for application submissions and will award $100,000 to our organizations.
Eligible project examples include: city comprehensive plan creation, city redevelopment efforts, quality-of-life projects directly benefiting the community, community transportation efforts and public safety.
4. Aitkin County Brand Communication Program. This program will develop and identify the Aitkin County story and promote economic development through outdoor recreation. All residents should be proud of this county’s history and must continue to promote the great quality of life that we have to offer here. It is who we are.
Look for more great opportunities to create momentum in Aitkin County over the coming months.
I would love to talk in detail to anyone who is interested in community engagement and positively affecting our county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.