Chad Gross, life-long resident of Aitkin, joins Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) Aitkin office as the new branch manager. The Aitkin office is located at 961 Second St. NW.
Chad is a familiar face in Aitkin, being born and raised here. He has served on the Riverwood Healthcare Center Board since 2013 and led operations and finances at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge for the past 24 years. He is returning to his professional roots of helping individuals achieve financial well-being.
“I started my career in banking and feel blessed to have joined MMFCU in my hometown where I am surrounded by family and friends,” Gross said.
Chad enjoys time with his wife, Laura, family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.