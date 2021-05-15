Aitkin County Growth Inc. is now doing business as Growth Innovations.
Mark Jeffers, the group’s executive director, said that while the name has changed, the goal remains to provide access to opportunity.
“We stimulate economic growth by offering new businesses the contacts and education needed to start off on a successful trajectory,” Jeffers said. “Some of the education includes writing business plans, completing financial plans, financial support and connections to other organizations that specialize in the business dream model.”
