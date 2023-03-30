Every day is like “Back to the Future” at the Hallett Antique Mall.
In November, the business relocated from Crosby to Aitkin, leaving Crosby with few antique stores in what was once the Antique Capital of the Lakes Area.
More than 30 dealers may be found selling collectibles and antiques in what was formerly a grocery store and more recently, Family Dollar, at the intersection of Hwys. 169 and 47.
A little history
According to a 1999 article in the Brainerd Dispatch, the multi-dealer mall idea came in 1994 from the late Todd and Barb Craven, former owners of Hallett Antique Emporium and Abbey House Antiques in Crosby. The Cravens wanted to advertise Crosby as a small town with a growing collection of antique stores and malls. That identity came to be when former Gov. Arne Carlson declared Crosby the “Antique Capital of the Lakes Area” in 1999.
Phyllis Greibling, Pequot Lakes, a dealer for more than two decades, said in the Dispatch article she believes that history is the key to people’s fascination with antiques.
After Todd Craven died, Barb found she was unable to keep up with both antique stores and closed Abbey House Antiques in 2017. In 2018, Barb decided to sell the Hallett building as well and get out of the antique business. This decision left 12 dealers with no place to sell their wares.
In August 2018, eight of the dealers formed a limited liability company. Hallett Antiques Mall LLC was created, leasing the same building from the new owner. The lease for the Hallett building expired in October 2022 when the owner of the building planned to do extensive remodeling. This left 20 dealers in Hallett Antique Mall again without a place to sell their items. The dealers decided to make the move to Aitkin which was accomplished in November 2022.
Moving to Aitkin
Ken and Rosemary Nelson, managers and part owners of the Hallett Antique Mall, explained how the move came about. For more than 22 years, the Nelsons, who live in Mora, were dealers at the Hallett Antique Emporium and the Abbey House Antiques.
“It was a hard decision to move to Aitkin,” said Rosemary. “Many of the dealers were not initially in favor.”
Dealers eventually came around, hoping that the number of people passing by on Hwy. 169 will replace the visitors who traveled on Hwy. 6.
Ken, a former printer at Fingerhut, began by “picking” antiques and collectibles and selling them to shops. He eventually became a dealer in 2001. Rosemary worked in the Kanabec County Court Administrator’s office as a deputy court administrator and then as court administrator until her retirement in 2015.
The Nelsons have four booths at the mall, featuring a lot of “up north” or cabin items, hunting/fishing, pottery, enamelware, depression dishes, Pyrex and much more.
In the past, to be considered a true antique, an item had to be 100 years old. Now, 75 years or older constitutes an antique, while up to 25 years old is the collectible category.
“Earlier in the business, the popular items were pottery – McCoy, Hull and Shawnee, yellowware mixing bowls and pitchers,” said Rosemary. “Now it’s Pyrex, enamelware, jewelry, coins, signs, gas and oil collectibles and cabin items. Red Wing crocks are also a popular item”
According to Rosemary, the dealers in the mall pay $200 a month for a booth and are obligated to work in the store two days per month.
Griebling, who was a long-time employee of 3M, said in a recent interview she is a member of the LLC and involved with the mall in Aitkin. She shares five booths with a partner, Randy Habstritt, who she said is “an excellent buyer.” Habstritt, who lives in Ramsey, buys much of their inventory from flea markets and auctions. Their booths feature up north and Star Wars items, Pyrex, coins and jewelry. “I have more stuff than I know what to do with,” she said. “But I want to know if I get stuck with it, I like it!”
Since Griebling goes south during the winter, she doubles up her work days when she returns to Minnesota.
Griebling said people’s tastes come and go. The once-popular dishes and dinnerware can’t be given away now, she noted. She said hot items now are up north themed items, Pyrex and dish towels she embroiders with lakes area themes. During her time in warmer climates last year, she embroidered 110 with only a dozen or so left.
“It’s nice the younger people are getting interested in antiques,” noted Griebling. “The older people want to know what something is worth and then sell it.”
Phyllis said she is excited to see how the business takes off in Aitkin. “People who are collectors love family heirlooms. We hear their stories and learn something every day.”
Scott Schultz, Aitkin, one of the owners, has two booths at the mall.
Originally from the Twin Cities area, he was a locomotive engineer until 1986 when he was sidelined by needing a kidney transplant. He and his wife Kalen, moved to Aitkin in 2015 after she retired. Besides the couple having a place at Farm Island Lake for years, Kalen has many relatives in the area, making a connection to the Aitkin area.
“My mother was an ‘antiquer’,” said Scott, who said he got into the action at an early age. He was an exhibitor at antique shows in the 1970s to 2007. “We attended many flea markets and garage and estate sales every year,” he said.
A self-proclaimed history buff, he mostly started buying old furniture. He then gravitated to collecting clocks. “I can pick out a new clock from 50 feet out,” he said.
He said he found himself competing with one man at the sales, Frank Vanek, and they became partners for several years. For 25 years, they had booths at antique malls in Rogers, ending in 2016.
“It’s a lot of fun buying, but sometimes a little slow selling,” said Scott.
Scott and Kalen had two booths at the Crosby location before the move to Aitkin. In Schultz’s booths, people can find stoneware, pottery, jewelry, books, coins, signs and clocks.
Scott reviewed some of the currently popular items at the antique mall: Magic cards, baseball cards, rings, Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew books, board games, Scandinavian items, Tonka toys, comic books, LP records, snowmobile collectibles, advertising boxes, Hudson Bay blankets, fishing lures and decoys. “Canoe paddles and snowshoes are always winners,” he added.
“Many younger people are showing interest in ‘Mid Century Modern’,” he observed. This term refers to the dominant furnishings of the mid-20th century—simple, functional wooden pieces made from teak and curved designs.
Need to know
The Hallett Antique Mall, 218-546-5444, is open every day except Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays. New items arrive regularly.
Dealer space may be available, although the store is filling up quickly. If interested in becoming a dealer, call Rosemary at 612-390-1635.
“I am amazed at how welcoming Aitkin has been,” said Rosemary. “We feel a part of the community. I’m excited to see how the summer goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.