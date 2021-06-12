When O’Shaughnessy Holdings Company finalized its purchase of Minnesota National Golf Course last December, Chief Operating Officer David Baer had a simple list of priorities.
“First things first, we are investing in the existing infrastructure,” said Baer. “Our plan is to ensure our championship golf course plays as well as well as, or better than, any in the upper Midwest.
“Longer term, our objective is to add additional amenities and services based on our customer feedback,” he added.
Now, with the course reopening for the season May 6, staff on site are already seeing the changes and helping enact even more.
“They want to make it a destination,” explained Reid Geiger, the general manager for Minnesota National.
Minnesota National is a two-course facility located at 23247 480th St., McGregor. In addition to the 9-hole “Savanna” course, Minnesota National features an 18-hole championship course.
There is a restaurant and full-service bar on site, lodging facilities and the newly established RV site, which opened last year.
With the basics in place, the focus now is to improve the experience in every area. The interior and exterior of the clubhouse were painted in the offseason. New and improved golf carts – with charging ports, touchscreens and bluetooth speakers – will replace and expand the current fleet from 60 to 80 carts.
Lodging is also being expanded, with the goal to have families be able to stay at the course – located about 10 miles from McGregor.
“This whole thing is a work in progress,” said James Carlson, the director of golf operations. “People will see changes with each and every experience.”
GOLF AMENITIES
Chad Weise, the head golf pro, said that the new fleet of golf carts will feature “all the latest and greatest bells and whistles.”
There will be USB ports, the afore-mentioned touchscreens and bluetooth speakers, as well as upgraded seats and steering.
The website for Minnesota National has also been upgraded, at
There is upgraded online booking, as well links for lodging, events and season passes.
RESTAURANT
Minnesota National has also taken a step forward with the restaurant, hiring executive chef Jeff Flaherty – a man with 35 years experience who helped open the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.
Geiger said that Flaherty has upgraded the food available at the clubhouse, moving from traditional “bar food” to a quality menu using locally sourced products.
“He’s bringing in better quality products,” said Carlson. Items on the menu includes everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp as an appetizer to a build-your-own burger option, a chicken parmesan panini and flatbreads.
The menu is currently limited by staff size and, like other parts of the business, will continue to expand.
LODGING
While Minnesota National has an RV park adjacent to the course, it also has a handful of lodging options on site. There are a pair of townhomes and the executive log cabin, as well as Patio 14 – new this year. The townhouses and cabins can house anywhere from about eight to 15 comfortably, depending on which is used. There are also two luxury RVs available to rent.
Part of the goal of Minnesota National is to have people staying at the course as an all-inclusive stay.
WHAT’S TO COME
With changes already made, the staff stressed there is more to come. The course itself is being upgraded, as are staffing levels throughout the facility.
As Weise explained, the new owners are invested to take the facility to a new level.
“What their vision is, is to really bring this place to fruition,” Weise said. “See what its potential can be.”
For more information, call the course at 218-426-4444.
