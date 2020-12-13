The historic Aitkin landmark currently known as the Butler Building has new local owners.
Dwight Marwede and Christine Bright Marwede of Aitkin purchased the building from Sylvia Allen on Nov. 4 and are exploring plans to revitalize and once again make the historic building a regional destination.
“The building has been at the heart of Aitkin for generations. Christine and I are proud and humbled to carry on and build upon its tradition,” Dwight Marwede said. “We are fully committed to an inclusive vision that will strengthen the community through business, food, the arts and culture.”
The couple, in partnership with the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, plan to commission a feasibility study to explore possibilities for the new Butler Building. After the completion of the feasibility study, finalized plans for their vision are expected to be announced sometime in the new year.
Short-term plans for the building include the continuation and expansion of the Farmer’s Market through the winter. There are no plans now or in the future to displace any current tenants in the building, Bright Marwede said.
Dwight and Christine both have a long connection and passion for the performing arts that began in childhood.
Dwight Marwede was born in New York City, grew up in Cincinnati where his appreciation and love for music, theater and the arts was fostered by his parents who were involved in community theater as performers and behind-the-scenes crew. During high school, Dwight played the drums in the band and in local musicals. He is the director for technical services for North American Roofing, a nationwide installer of commercial and industrial roofing systems.
Christine was born and raised in Aitkin before moving to Minneapolis to go to college. Like Dwight, she has always had an appreciation for music and the arts, participating in band and choir in high school, playing organ at her church, and minoring in art history at Augsburg College with an emphasis on architecture.
She is an attorney and owner of Haberkorn Law Offices in Aitkin, and is currently the chair of the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts.
She is also on the governing board of Riverwood hospital, serves on several committees at First Lutheran Church, and volunteers with the Aitkin County Fair.
“Given our passion for the music, art and theater, it’s safe to say that a big part of our vision for the building will be the performing arts,”Christine said.
The building, originally called the Aitkin Opera House Building, was built in 1903 by Samuel Hodgeden to be the cultural center of the community.
Construction included bricks made in Aitkin from Mississippi mud and fired locally.
