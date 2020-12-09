Among the numerous changes of 2020, how and when to do your shopping in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic is high among them.
Looking for online shopping for your groceries in rural Minnesota? Check.
Signs enforcing social distancing and masking if you do go in the store? Check.
People willing to do your shopping for you, or arrange a time when you can be in the store alone?
Welcome to the holiday season.
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson said, based on conversations she’s had, small businesses are feeling a bit of a pinch, but are trying new ideas.
“This last Friday, Black Friday, is normally the busiest day of the year ... because of the Fish House Parade,” Erickson said. “The numbers were nowhere near as high as they would normally be.”
The silver lining, she said, is watching those same businesses get creative.
“So that they can still do business safely in our community,” Erickson said.
McGregor chamber head Kari Horbacz said much the same thing about her area.
“Our local businesses have not been immune to struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they continue to find ways to reach out to new customers and provide services to existing customers,” Horbacz said.
Christmas markets all over the area have changed. Because of limits on gatherings, places like the Jaques Art Center and Boone’s 1886 House had to limit how many can be in the store at the same time.
Boone’s went as far as to schedule appointments so as not to overload the store through its promotion that ended on Nov. 29.
The Jaques, meanwhile, is working on promoting its market as much as possible since it has not gotten an expected boost from events like the Fish House Parade.
Other stores are arranging private shopping experiences. All Through the House in Aitkin is setting up appointments before and after hours so single shoppers or small groups can feel safe in the store.
The idea came from Judy Sandberg, one of the crafters who is part of the store’s cooperative.
In McGregor, Thrifty White Pharmacy has offered to personally shop for all customers.
All patrons need to do is call when they arrive at the store, and an employee will personally pick out the order and deliver it for curbside pickup.
“They have made customers’ comfort and safety a top priority,” Horbacz said.
And as for restaurants, there are numerous options available – not just for takeout or delivery, but to address your holiday meals as well.
As a rule of thumb this year, call your local businesses and find out what is available.
