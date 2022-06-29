One of downtown Aitkin’s oldest and most historically significant buildings is getting a new name and brand vision.
Owners Dwight Marwede and Christine Bright will unveil the new name and brand vision of the building formerly known as the Butler Building as part of the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on July 1 from 5-7 p.m.
The ribbon cutting and name reveal will happen at 5:30 p.m., followed by happy hour with food and drinks, and live music by Skål Klubbe, a Scandinavian village folk orchestra that plays traditional Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Danish music on fiddles, accordion, pump organ and double bass. The public is invited to attend.
The new name of the building is still a mystery, but its vision is not. Marwede and Bright are determined to reclaim the building’s place at the heart of Aitkin’s growing entertainment pantheon. The building has already played host to concerts by Duluth Transit Authority, Dave Simmonette of Trampled by Turtles, and most recently Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland.
“The building has had many names and iterations, but from the very beginning it was the hub of entertainment and culture; the place where people gathered for a great time,” Marwede said. “That’s been missing in recent years. We want to become that place again.”
In addition to the name of the building, names of the interior rooms, and convention and entertainment spaces will be unveiled. These names will pay homage to the long and rich history of the building.
“We want people to know and see for themselves that this building will once again be a bustling hot spot for music, theater and the arts,” Bright said.
The new building’s brand vision as the heart of entertainment is part of an ongoing effort by a number of organizations to reposition Aitkin as a regional entertainment destination. These efforts have been led by Aitkin’s Chamber of Commerce, Aitkin Friends of the Arts and Block North Brew Pub.
The building will remain home to a variety of businesses, and be available for weddings, events, conventions and public gatherings.
Building history
The building was erected in 1903 and was called the Aitkin Opera House. In the 119 years since, the building has been known as Hodgeden-MacDonald General Merchandise, Larson’s Drygoods, National Tea Food Market and became Butler’s in 1967.
Marwede and Bright purchased the building in 2020, and have since made a number of enhancements and improvements, including restoring the upstairs space into a world class entertainment venue. Plans for continued renovations will be unveiled along with the new name.
