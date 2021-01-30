Action at the building formerly leased by Shopko in Aitkin drew plenty of attention in the last week, and the Realtor in charge of the property said that there is interest in the property.
Susan Ackerman with ReMax Northland confirmed Jan. 21 that the building has two potential “very interested parties.”
“They are both very diverse businesses,” Ackerman said, adding that the businesses are both family owned and not “big box stores.”
They also would not be in direct competition with other Aitkin businesses, she said.
“Nothing is etched in stone,” Ackerman cautioned. “(But) I think both the ideas would fit very well.”
The building has been essentially empty since June 2019, when Shopko closed all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy earlier that year. Ironically, the building also formerly housed Pamida, which merged with Shopko in 2012. Ackerman said that when Shopko left, the merchandise was gone but many other items were left behind.
“They sold off all of the merchandise, but then turned around and walked out the door,” she explained, adding that the former leasee left behind shelves, displays and all office furniture, amongst other things.
Ackerman said the activity at the former Shopko recently has been someone coming and cleaning out all of that material.
The building has received some interest in the past, but Ackerman coordinated a brainstorming session at the building in September 2020.
The group of about 20 met to consider ideas to fill the store with another retail opportunity.
Among those in attendance were State Sen. Carrie Ruud, State District 10B Rep. Dale Lueck, a wide variety of representatives from area economic development agencies and then-Aitkin Mayor Gary Tibbitts. Numerous ideas came out of that session, but Ackerman indicated the current interest is something else entirely, and that a decision could be made soon.
