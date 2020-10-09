The MLEC board of directors is looking to appoint an interim director from District 2 to fill a vacant seat on the board. The board of directors will choose a qualified candidate to fill the seat until the next scheduled annual meeting. At the annual meeting, qualified candidates will file to run for the remaining one year of the three-year term. After that, the seat will be on the normal three-year rotation.
District 2 is comprised of the following townships in Crow Wing County: Rabbit Lake No. 35, Deerwood No. 38, Bay Lake No. 49 and Nokay Lake No. 50.
If you are interested in being appointed, please contact Erin at MLEC at 218-927-2191 for the application paperwork. If you have any questions, please contact MLEC Board Chairman Harold Harms, at 218-232-2935.
