In June 2013, Green was the president of APT and explained parts of the process to Minnesota Representative Joe Radinovich and Senator Carrie Ruud.

“Late one fall evening in 1999 I was sitting in a shack in Fairbanks, Alaska drinking coffee (that’s the honest truth—we were all Baptists at the time) with my brother and a couple of guys he knew from Cook, Minnesota when the conversation turned to an Einstein-type who was trying to start a new business in Siren, Wisconsin. It seemed a company from Milwaukee had developed a business around using peat as a base material to produce granular and powdered products that were used to carry special microorganisms to the field. They had run out of peat and were looking for another source—I felt so bad about that,” said Doug Green in the January 2023 American Peat Technology (APT) newsletter.

Born in Superior, Wisconsin, Green graduated from Duluth East High School, married Marge in 1976 and then graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1978 with B.S. in geology. The Green’s had four children: Jeff, Janelle and twins Leah and Lindsey. His first mining experience was in the summer of 1975 when he worked at Forbes Fairlane Plant, which was a part of the Eveleth Mines taconite operation. He went on to mine for many years near Fairbanks, Alaska. When the price of gold dropped in 1997, he retired from mining.

