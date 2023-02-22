“Late one fall evening in 1999 I was sitting in a shack in Fairbanks, Alaska drinking coffee (that’s the honest truth—we were all Baptists at the time) with my brother and a couple of guys he knew from Cook, Minnesota when the conversation turned to an Einstein-type who was trying to start a new business in Siren, Wisconsin. It seemed a company from Milwaukee had developed a business around using peat as a base material to produce granular and powdered products that were used to carry special microorganisms to the field. They had run out of peat and were looking for another source—I felt so bad about that,” said Doug Green in the January 2023 American Peat Technology (APT) newsletter.
Born in Superior, Wisconsin, Green graduated from Duluth East High School, married Marge in 1976 and then graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1978 with B.S. in geology. The Green’s had four children: Jeff, Janelle and twins Leah and Lindsey. His first mining experience was in the summer of 1975 when he worked at Forbes Fairlane Plant, which was a part of the Eveleth Mines taconite operation. He went on to mine for many years near Fairbanks, Alaska. When the price of gold dropped in 1997, he retired from mining.
Green was hired at the Siren business called Peat Technologies in 1999. The business moved to its current location in Aitkin in 2001 and by 2003, the business was bankrupt. Green found himself in a financial hole. Local investors bought Peat Technologies assets and formed American Peat Technology that same year.
Green has been the Chief Executive Officer at APT since 2011. In January of this year, Green underwent heart valve replacement and has since stepped down from his leadership role but is not retiring, just reducing hours while continuing to work for APT in a more specialized role. Green’s new title is senior vice president and he wants to be a part of helping ensure APT’s continued success. Green is also helping New Life Church in Aitkin with a new building project in his “spare” time and spending time with his 10 grandchildren. “Twenty years have passed! I may not have matured much during that time, but I have aged. A four-day work week is beginning to look good. I intend to work on special projects at APT now that I’ve stepped out of the CEO role. I’ve always said that I have no plans to quit until they put me in the box. Nothing has changed there,” said Green.
Recognizing Green
An open house will be held Thursday, March 9 in recognition of Green and his years of achievement with APT.
The entire community is invited to The Ripple Center, Aitkin, from 4-8 p.m. There will be food and a cash bar available with remarks at 6 p.m.
“Many of you know that I love to quote Winston Churchill,” Green continued in the newsletter. “Describing the British nation and his role during the war he said ‘I have never accepted what some people have kindly said, namely that I have inspired the nation. It was the nation and the race dwelling all around the globe that had the lion heart. I had the luck to be called upon to give the roar. Churchill was right about the British people. The very same thing can be accurately said about the people in this company.”
