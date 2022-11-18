It is plain to see what the jewelry company, Sassy Lassies, was founded upon. It’s a whole-lotta sassy and a few lassies (plus dad, Terry Hite).
Barb and Jennifer Hite are a mother-daughter duo selling $5 accessories for about the last year and a half. As already mentioned, dad is a big help too. These trinkets include earrings, necklaces, bracelets and adjustable rings.
The Hite Family
The Hites are from the area. So, you might have seen the family around town. “We used to own the Pine Inn, out on 47, in the ’80s, noted mom Barb. “We kind of moved all over and then we just came back like two years ago,” Jennifer added.
Jennifer works for Riverwood. Barb has a background in interior design, and Terry is an Army veteran. However, it’s not unusual for Terry to be found wearing a Navy hat since his grandsons are part of that service branch.
The price points offered by Sassy Lassies aims to make the item accessible to just about everyone. “Some people, their day changes when they put on some jewelry,” explained Barb. “When you’re down, it can make you happy.”
$5 Accessories
The adjustable rings are created to fit sizes 5-10, and as for the necklaces, “most of them have heavy chains,” said Barb. Some pieces are more exclusive, like the higher-end Zi Collection, where only a certain number are released annually.
Sassy Lassies is for “anybody who wants to feel good about themselves. It doesn’t matter what their age,” said Jennifer.
Where to shop
The lassies regularly use Facebook Live to connect with their audience. Viewers can tune in and interact with Jennifer or Barb and other jewelry fans in the comments of the videos. Each jewelry piece has a corresponding number and to reserve the item for purchase, the audience members can comment the number on the post.
Shoppers can browse online 24 hours a day at Sassy Lassies 4 Jewelry on Facebook and at the Ripple Center from Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The brick-and-mortar location will be open until Dec. 20, just in time for the holiday season.
