The afternoon of Monday, Dec. 21, Sue’s Bait, also known colloquially as Still Sue’s Bait, Malmo, opened its doors at the new building.
The shop is now located adjacent to TJ’s Liquor at the intersection of Hwys. 47 and 18. Previously, the business had been in a space adjoining the Cenex station north of the intersection.
Sue Hoythya-Ralph, who runs the shop, stated that the decision to change locations had been made the previous fall, as the business needed space.
Hoythya-Ralph stated that the need for a new location had come up in conversation with Gene and Karen Miller, who own TJ’s Liquor and Sud’s Laundry in Malmo.
They made an offer to provide Hoythya-Ralph with space to rent at their property and she accepted.
Construction on the new building began around October, Hoythya-Ralph said, and it was finished in early December.
The transition had gone smoothly with little, if any, complications.
With more space available, the shop will now carry an expanded line of products. Assorted tackle and live bait will still be available, along with rods and other fishing equipment.
“We carry most of your needs for fishing,” Hoythya-Ralph said, “summer or winter.” As business continues, Hoythya-Ralph aims to further expand the shop’s inventory as well.
Sue’s Bait has been operating out of Malmo for around eight years, Hoythya-Ralph explained, and it has always been a family-owned business affiliated with Todd’s Live Bait in southern Aitkin County.
Hoythya-Ralph extended thanks to the Millers for the support they had shown her throughout the transfer.
“All I have to say about Gene and Karen is they’re absolutely amazing people, and I cannot repay or thank them enough.”
Looking to the new year and the rest of the winter season, Hoythya-Ralph said, “I just hope the ice does well. We’ve had our hit and misses here, but I’m hoping for a good winter and that I’m very busy.”
Sue’s Bait is located at 22039 321st Ave., Aitkin/Malmo, and will be open at 7 a.m., seven days a week.
Fridays and Saturdays, the shop will remain open until 10 p.m. Closing hours were, as of yet, not determined throughout the rest of the week, and the shop would be working to figure out what works best.
Contact information can be provided upon request to customers visiting the shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.