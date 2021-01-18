Mark Jeffers is originally from the East Coast – Easton, Pennsylvania, to be exact.
But while a student at Slippery Rock University, Jeffers made a friend from northeast Minnesota – and eventually decided to move here.
“I moved here two weeks before the Halloween snowstorm of ‘91,” explained Jeffers with a laugh.
Since then, he’s been an employee with Viking Coca Cola – until now. Recently, Jeffers took over the executive director position at Aitkin Growth Inc. – the agency in the county working for economic development.
He replaced Barb Carr, who left to become the economic development business administrator for the city of Fort Myers, Florida.
After working for Viking in a number of positions over 28 years, Jeffers said he felt ready to apply for the Aitkin Growth job.
“I learned so much at Viking about customer service,” he explained, adding that his last position as an on-site director of beverages (places like restaurants, golf courses and the like) helped him understand the needs of small businesses.
“When this job became available, it intrigued me,”he said.
He started Nov. 9, and recently celebrated five weeks on the job.
“I felt like it was the next step in my career of helping small businesses,” he said.
Jeffers said he felt there are a number of “hidden benefits” to Aitkin County that the general public needs to learn about.
“I think that’s the beauty of Aitkin County, that there are the hidden gems,” he said. “It has everything you need from a recreational standpoint and has all the opportunity to be the destination in central Minnesota.”
Right now, he is concerned of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the area and its small businesses.
“It’s had a devastating effect and mainly to the small business,” Jeffers said, adding that it also affects his job because it’s hard to meet with people and understand the needs of the community.
“But the groups that I work with in economic development have been outstanding so far,” he said.
Jeffers is working with the chambers in the area and feels there is a big opportunity for both workforce and job creation. The biggest need, he said, is housing.
To contact Jeffers or Aitkin Growth Inc., call 218-927-2172, email jeffers at mark@aitkingrowth.org or visit the group’s website at makeitinMN.com.
