John Sommers grew up in Aitkin watching his dad work on vehicles so you might say he possesses the tools for success.
“My dad was a mechanic, so I grew up in the garage as a little kid. I’ve been wrenching since eighth grade,” said Sommers. “I worked for my dad out of his shop for a long time.”
His business, Johnny’s Garage, located north of Aitkin on Hwys. 169 and 210, has been operating since 2015 when Sommers purchased the shop from a friend. Not only does he offer auto repair, he also runs a 24-hour towing service.
Work done at the shop includes oil changes, tires, front ends, engines, rebuilding transmissions, exhaust work, “you name it.” It was obvious by looking at the parking lot that size and style of vehicle really doesn’t matter. Johnny’s Garage can accommodate semi trucks to lawnmowers. There is even a loaner car for customers. In the main garage there are three lifts and Sommers is geared up to install a 75,000 lb. hoist for lifting semis and other big trucks. Auto glass service is also provided.
The garage employs three mechanics including himself and an office assistant. Sommers’ pets, Piston and Diesel, are ready to greet customers as well.
Sommers prides himself on great service. He smiled when he talked about hearing satisfied comments from customers.
With steady business, Sommers has been expanding here and there to serve his patrons even better. An office has been added, Sommers purchased more acreage and added a 49x80 addition that will fit semi trucks and eventually provide drive-through service.
Sommers said in a Facebook post during construction of the addition, “Change is good around the shop.”
Find “Johnny’s Garage” on Facebook, stop out at 40930 Hwy. 169, Aitkin or call 612-570-5199.
