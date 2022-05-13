Kayak Shack launching rental business

The Kayak Shack is opening in Aitkin and hopes to help you get out on the water this summer.
First-time business owner Tony Mindrum is a kayak enthusiast himself. A few short years ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt a call to get outside and bring his family along with him for the ride. He shortly realized that there was almost nowhere to buy or rent a kayak. Most of the boat rentals in the area are for fishing and guided adventures.
It took him two weeks and driving hundreds of miles to acquire enough kayaks for his family and maybe a friend or two who wanted to tag along. This is where the spark of an idea hit Mindrum and he decided his hometown was the ideal place to launch.
Aitkin prides itself as a Mississippi Riverboat Town and is full of winding rivers like the Mississippi and the Ripple. It doesn’t take long to drive past a public water access sign or a few of them.
If you’re interested in spending some time on the water, a kayak can be a great way to enjoy a few hours of paddling. Kayak Shack offers all-inclusive rental packages to help people explore the local rivers or lakes. The paddles and life jackets are included with each kayak rental, so people are fully prepared for an adventure. Also, if transporting such a big piece of equipment is a hassle, Mindrum will deliver within the area.
Another experience Kayak Shack offers is river tubes. Floating along the river currents on an inflatable tube can be a great way to relax in the sun while enjoying some of Aitkin’s best scenery. While kayaking is more labor-intensive, floating is something people of almost any athletic level can enjoy.
When you’re looking to take the excitement a step further for a weekend on the lake or add something special to a birthday party, Kayak Shack has a water trampoline rental. This is a large floating structure where people can play games and, of course, jump. It’s available as a three-day package or longer if you choose.
“Renting out kayaks is a perfect way to make enjoying the lakes accessible to everyone,” said Aitkin resident J. Jarvis.
There are plenty of reasons to get outdoors and enjoy nature. It can be great for both your physical and mental health. For many Minnesotans looking for a break from their busy life, heading outside is their favorite course of action. “Today would be an amazing day for a ride,” said Mindrum as he looked out the window on a rainy day.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are some critical safety tips to keep in mind before paddling out on the water. The DNR suggests letting someone know where you are going and how long you expect to be gone. They also recommend carrying a first aid kit, monitoring the weather before you go and drinking lots of water to avoid dehydration. And, of course, always remember to wear a life jacket.
Renting can be a great way to try out a hobby before spending money on something you may do only once. The Kayak Shack’s company values are to utilize the natural resources in the area and hopefully spark a lifelong passion for kayaking. Mindrum feels that it’s important to “use what we have as a town.”
Kayak Shack rentals are currently available by appointment only. Those looking to book a trip can can contact Mindrum by phone at 218-440-8167, email kayakshack218@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kayak-Shack-108404285188579/.
