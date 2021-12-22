Lake Country Power members received a credit on their December statement after Lake Country Power’s board of directors authorized a retirement of $4.6 million in member equity.
“We are mindful to meet our mission by managing member resources wisely,” said Mark Bakk, LCP general manager. “Unlike for-profit companies, co-ops don’t operate to build shareholder wealth. Our goal is to provide members with electricity at a price that is as close to cost as possible, even as material costs rise.”
Capital credits build over time and represent member ownership in the co-op. The equity is used to help fund system improvements and reduce the co-op’s financing needs and debt burden.
For more information about capital credits, or to review a current list of capital credits that remain unclaimed by former members, visit www.lakecountry power.coop.
Inactive members (those who have moved off the co-op system) will be mailed a check to their last known mailing address if the payment amount is $10 or greater.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving parts of eight counties in Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
