Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity moving to a new location

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity announced it will relocate both its affiliate offices and the ReStore to the East Brainerd Mall this summer.
REASONS BEHIND THE MOVE
If you’ve been in the ReStore, you’ve seen the cluttered aisles and limited space. The ReStore has outgrown its current location and then some. One of the ReStore’s goals has been to ensure that every dollar donated to Lakes Area Habitat goes directly toward home builds.
As it expands the number of families served and begins new projects like the Cass Lake Initiative, that means Habitat will need to ask more of the ReStore from a financial perspective.
This move means growth. It means serving more families. It means a safer, more shopper-friendly and donation-friendly experience.
“After a years-long effort to find a new home for Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity, we are thrilled that patience paid off with securing space in the East Brainerd Mall,” said Kevin Pelkey, executive director of Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity. “This new location promises to bring a better shopping and donation experience and to increase our visibility in the community as we work to serve more families through our affordable homeownership program.”
WHAT TO EXPECT
The new space brings new possibilities. There will be more parking, wider shopping aisles and walking spaces inside, less congested donation and pick up spaces. Essentially, it will be safer and more accessible for all.
With increased square footage of the sales floor, Lakes Area Habitat will be able to sell the same products, plus some new items that fit with its mission to reuse, reduce and recycle – keeping gently used items out of the landfill. Additionally, there is meeting and conference room space that the organization is working on plans to share with community groups and other nonprofits that may need space.
Lakes Area Habitat will remain in its current location until the construction project in the new location is complete. The Wright Street location was listed for sale and almost immediately purchased. The new ownership is allowing Habitat to remain in the space through the summer.
Through the proceeds of the sale and a capital campaign, the expected increase in donations and sales, the new building will not be a financial burden. Rather, it will be an opportunity to support the growth and mission of the organization.
Stay tuned to www.lakesareahabitat.org/were-moving/ for additional updates as construction and other details emerge. Lakes Area Habitat has also started a FAQ area that will help answer questions from the community.
If you’d like to be involved in the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity capital campaign or as a volunteer, visit the website.
