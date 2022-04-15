Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $53,075 in assistance to community programs.
The cooperative’s trust board reviewed and considered 29 grant applications and distributed funds to 27 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.8 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
Funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary trust board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected, 100% is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process.
LOCAL RECIPIENTS:
Jacobson Food Shelf, funds to help feed people
Big Sandy Area Lakes Watershed Management, funds for the newsletter
McGregor Area Food Shelf, funds to provide food
Advocates Against Domestic Abuse – HOPE, funds to provide a stipend for after-hours volunteering
Ruth’s Free Wig Closet, funds for free wigs and head coverings
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64% of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online at www.lake
countrypower.coop. The next application deadline is May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.