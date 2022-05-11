Local Aitkin company on a mission for greener solutions

A natural solution to today’s contaminated water problems could be in your own backyard.
American Peat Technology (APT), a local business, specializes in water remediation and agriculture products. Creating a greener process to remove metals from drinking water and commercial runoff is its mission while working to restore Minnesota’s natural habitat.
APT operates year-round, even when the ground is frozen. Founded in 2003, it’s structured as a partnership with about 50 owners, most of whom are local or have a local connection.
APT works with reed sedge, a type of peat moss different from the sphagnum moss you might find at your local hardware store. When choosing a location for their company, they went where the peat was, right in Aitkin.
“It makes sense to locate the production facility near the resource,” said Peggy Jones, vice president of sales and research at APT.
You may have seen APT’s signature product in action at Paulbeck’s County Market. With two sections full of APTsorb sitting alongside the parking lot, contaminated water drains into the beds, and clean water then flows into wetlands. APTsorb sequesters heavy metals like zinc, lead, copper, cadmium, chromium, manganese, nickel and cobalt from contaminated water. It is made of physically‐, thermally‐ and chemically‐modified red‐sedge peat.
Mike Paulbeck, the owner of the grocery store, knows the importance of supporting the community and especially the other local employers of Aitkin. When asked about the project, the words that come to mind for Paulbeck is “to be a good neighbor.” This parking lot was the right fit for APT and Paulbeck’s to work together.
The campus of American Peat Technologies sits along the shoreline of what once was Glacial Lake Aitkin. Reed sedge is an abundant natural resource and accumulates in depressions around the state. It’s important to note that all of APT’s harvesting is on prior converted land, not wetlands. Around 1920, this area of Aitkin was drained for farming and agriculture purposes.
The process starts right here, in these fields. During a full-section excavation, the entire peat profile is harvested. Reed sedge in Aitkin averages 4-9 feet deep but can get up to 30 feet in some parts. After the peat is collected, donor soil, typically from another section, is added.
“We come behind (the harvest) and start the reclamation,” said Jones. In this revegetation process, APT is planting local grasses, bulrush and wild rice. The goal is to create an ecologically valuable wetland.
BioAPT (carries beneficial microorganisms to the planting field, it comes in two different forms, granular and powdered) and APTsorb are not raw peat products and go through a dewatering process that takes around three hours from start to finish. It ends with granules that look similar to freeze-dried coffee.
APTsorb is excellent for removing metals from water since it features a negatively charged surface. In APT’s onsite lab, scientists are exploring ways to create a positively charged product to attract other contaminants. With this research facility right on location, it can test water samples from clients.
“Repurposing is APT’s mentality,” said Jones. Ingenuity is at the forefront of the company, whether that means building a hopper for woodchips out of reclaimed materials or drying out peat moss for cleaner water and healthier soil.
Going green is essential to many Minnesotans. There are numerous reasons why one should practice these habits, but Jones believes “it’s the right thing to do.” One of her favorite mottos is to be a “consumer with connection” and be more in touch with what she is buying.
Regarding new projects APT has in store, Jones said they are excited to be working on a new method to remove perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). It is a forever chemical that has been detected in groundwater in private drinking wells and public drinking water systems in several parts of Minnesota where known industrial use or disposal of PFOS occurred, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The current process used for eliminating PFOS is typically sourced from overseas. American Peat Technologies hopes to make a difference as a local and accessible solution using Minnesota’s natural resources.
