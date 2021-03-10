Local RE/MAX branch honored with awards

RE/MAX Northland recently received several awards for its 2020 business success. This office, comprised of Jared Lundgren, Kim Baker, Susan Ackerman and Rhonda Conner, won “Team Titan” award and was also named No. 2 branch in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana and New England for RE/MAX agency productivity.
“We helped 165 clients find their dream home/cabin and closed over $39 million in sales last year,” said Lundgren, the owner/broker of the RE/MAX Northland team. “This honor is really a result of our amazing team. We couldn’t accomplish this without all of us working together.
Baker and Ackerman are both award-winning agents and members of the 100% Club through RE/MAX. Conner is the office manager and works as the transaction coordinator for the agents.
RE/MAX Northland recently opened a new office at 9581 Madison St., Garrison and is hoping to be able to better serve the Mille Lacs Lake area.
Their team is expanding with two more agents and another office administrator starting in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.