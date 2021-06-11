The taste of fresh, wood-fired pizza is no longer available just by food truck.
Rick Herman, who owns Log Home Wood-Fired Pizza, recently established a brick-and-mortar pizza home at 242 W. Hwy. 210 in McGregor.
Herman operates a pizza food truck, which he takes to outdoor events around northeast Minnesota.
Last year, however, Herman got serious about establishing a permanent home for the business.
The physical location will be open for limited days. At this point, Herman said that the business will be open Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. if there are no prior commitments with the food truck.
For more information, search “Log Home Wood-Fired Pizza” on Facebook or call 218-768-7992.
