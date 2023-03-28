Log Home Wood Fired Pizza’s mission was to get children to love to read.
As a former educator, Log Home’s CEO Rick Herman understands that reading is fundamental to a child’s learning and personal growth. The more a child reads or a family reads together, the more a child’s self-esteem and vocabulary can improve.
Too many times, Herman witnessed children struggling with learning because their basic understanding of language and reading is without appropriate references to what each word means. With the onset of more and more handheld games, phones and tablets, reading mechanics have been left up to the devices instead of old-fashioned reading and learning.
In partnership with the elementary staff, administration and parents of the Cromwell-Wright School, McGregor School and Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy, Log Home Wood Fired Pizza’s “Read at Home” (RAH) initiative strived to get the students and families to read together. The program ran from Feb. 1-28 for “I Love To Read” Month.
With the RAH initiative, the business was hoping to get children and families back to the basics of learning and enjoying reading together. The program was set up for each child to achieve success and learn to love to read on their own and for their own enjoyment.
For the month of February, the schools encouraged the students to read. Students kept track of their total minutes read. At the end of the month, the students minutes were collected and tabulated. Every child that read their minutes for the month (with family members or on their own) was awarded with a “Wood Fired Pizza Certificate” to redeem at Log Home Wood Fired Pizza’s shop in McGregor for a free pizza of their choice.
The total minutes read in the three schools was 75,001.
Log Home Wood Fired Pizza is located at 242 MN-210 W, McGregor, MN. It can be reached at 218-768-PZZA (7992), on Facebook and Instagram and at NorthwoodsPizza.com.
