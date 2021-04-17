Long Lake makes plans for post-pandemic life

Long Lake Conservation Center, Minnesota’s first residential environmental learning center, is officially “open” according to its web site.
With a mission of encouraging the exploration, conservation, education and appreciation of nature and being a resource for every person of every age, the center has remained accessible with some limitations during the pandemic.
For anyone who wants to go for 10 minutes to sit with a view of the lake, make a day trip of exploring on their own, or bring an organized group for a nature-based education program, LLCC has been open. The center has 760 acres of nature to explore, including three main hiking trails and a cross-country ski trail.
While LLCC has been closed to school groups and other residential groups for the past year, behind the scenes it is adapting and preparing for the 2021-22 school year, when LLCC will again be open to schools for residential learning. The center’s part-time administrative clerk has been making calls to schools that have patronized the center in the past.
Aitkin County Land Commissioner Rich Courtemanche estimated that 30-45% of the schools that have patronized LLCC in the past have reserved dates for their students to attend the residential environmental learning center during the coming school year.
Courtemanche said last week that even though uncertainties remain about the pandemic and how it might affect schools going forward, school administrators are confident enough that they are instructing their coordinators to go ahead and book dates for students at LLCC.
DISTANCE LEARNING
In the interim, parents, teachers and learners have been able to continue learning remotely with LLCC.
A distance learning platform, Long Lake View, is available for teachers and families to use. Long Lake View incorporates virtual video adventures, hands-on activities and worksheets that target the pre-school learner, but are fun for any elementary student or beginning naturalist.
A virtual, nature-based distance learning experience from LLCC is presented as a series of “adventures” with titles such as Ecology Exploration, Survival Solutions, Voyage Through Time, SSS-Scientific Serpent Study, Our Phenomenal Planet and Forestry Functions.
Parents and students can log in to the system and find video presentations, field journals, assignments and screen-free activities to help the distance learner.
“The residential environmental learning centers (RELCs) are applying for funding from the Legislative and Citizen Committee on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) to fund scholarships for disadvantaged youth to attend RELCs in Minnesota,” Courtemanche said.
NEW LLCC DIRECTOR
Dave McMillan, the new director at LLCC, will start part-time and then begin full-time the week of April 26. Part of the salary for the new director was raised by the nonprofit Long Lake Foundation.
STEWARDS OF LONG LAKE
Bob Marcum is chair of the foundation. Last week, Marcum spoke about the impact that “Stewards of Long Lake” can have by becoming members. Their memberships help to fund programs like the director’s salary and the enhanced internet access that makes the center a more desirable venue for large conferences and training sessions. Marcum can be contacted at rmarcum@frontiernet.net.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
In addition to providing educational and recreational resources to visitors and residents in Aitkin County, LLCC has a significant economic impact on the area.
As part of the county’s effort to plan a path forward for LLCC, it sought the assistance of University of Minnesota Economic Impact Analyst Brigid Tuck to conduct an economic analysis of LLCC and its role in the county’s economy.
Tuck pointed out the important impact that the money spent by the county in support of LLCC has on the local economy.
In concluding her report, Tuck said, “As part of its $1.1 million impact, the LLCC provided an estimated $605,548 in labor income to residents of Aitkin County. Many economists argue this labor income – or money into the pocket of Aitkin County residents – is the most important metric for local stakeholders to factor into decisions.
While Long Lake Conservation Center spent $759,734 to operate, that spending spurred an estimated $389,000 in economic activity at other businesses in the county. The industries most affected by LLCC include real estate, hospitals, restaurants and bars. Induced effects are high in real estate as this industry includes mortgage payments and rents, which are primary expenditures for households.”
In simple terms, Tuck found that for every dollar invested in LLCC by Aitkin County, there was $54.50 of economic activity generated in the county.
