American Peat Technology (APT) recently entered into a formal agreement with Minneapolis-based microdistillery Brother Justus Whiskey Co. to provide Aitkin County-sourced peat products for use in Minnesota-made whiskey.
As all scotch aficionados know, peated whiskey is a type of spirit that originated in the Scottish Highlands.
In the traditional Scotch process, smoke from peat fires is used to stop the malting process after the grains germinate. In that process, the smoke and flavor of the peat fire are transferred onto the grain and eventually into the finished spirit.
Brother Justus has developed an innovative process to capture that smoky, peaty taste without the need to burn peat. They call the resulting spirit a “cold-peated” American, single-malt whiskey. Because of the partnership with APT, and in keeping with Brother Justus’ commitment to evoke Minnesota’s rich heritage, the distiller named the new method the Aitkin County Process.
“We are excited to partner with Brother Justus in the Aitkin County Process,” said Doug Green, APT’s CEO. “This partnership started with APT’s peat granulation technology and is continuing because the market for our products is strong.” APT’s primary business is to produce granular peat products for use in the agriculture and water remediation industries. They never imagined a scenario where their peat would be used to make whiskey.
“I wanted to make a peated whiskey that would let people taste the unique flavors and history of Minnesota’s abundant peatlands,” said Brother Justus founder and CEO Phil Steger. “The traditional method of peating whiskey burns all that up. The delicate, complex flavors that took thousands of years to develop are lost, and what you taste is mostly smoke. We needed to invent a new way around that waste. To do that, we needed a partner producer who knows peat better than anybody else, so we reached out to APT.
“The peat granulation process they developed is unique in the world. It’s the key to our ‘Aitkin County Process’ for making ‘cold-peated’ whiskey. Together, I think we have created a totally new type of peated whiskey that will impact the spirits industry in the years ahead.”
Brother Justus sources its materials, as much as possible, from Minnesota. They start with barley grown in the Eastern Great Plains, including northwestern Minnesota, and malted in Minnesota in their own fermentation method. They age their whiskey in barrels made in Avon, Minnesota, from white oak grown in Todd County.
The name of Brother Justus comes from a Benedictine monk who lived in the St. Cloud area during Prohibition. Brother Justus crafted high-quality stills for area farmers who were being crushed by a physical and economic glut of grain during the Farm Depression of the 1920s. He taught them to distill their surplus grain into whiskey and in doing so, he offered them a way to remain solvent.
“Minnesota is blessed with everything it needs for a world-class single malt distillery: Water from the limestone-rich Upper Mississippi, barley from the prairie, and oak from hardwood forests,” according to Steger. “Our whiskeys are made from these natural treasures. And now, because of Minnesota’s iconic boreal peatlands and APT, we can make a first-in-history cold-peated whiskey, as well.”
