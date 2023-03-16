The McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual business meeting and dinner on Feb. 27, at Minnesota National Golf Course. After a social hour and meal, the annual business meeting included approval of meeting minutes and the financial statement for the past year. 

Ballots were then cast for three seats on the board. Gina Henderson and Rachelle Glunz were re-elected and Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals, was elected to fill a vacancy. Each member holds a three-year term with officers elected annually. Chamber Executive Director Kari Horbacz also introduced a new event coordinator, Dakota Haapoja. 

