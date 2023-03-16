Cory Eken received the 2022 Business of the Year award for his business Cocktails, Drafts & Eats, Inc. Eken accepted the award along with several of his employees. Front, from left: Brandon Ekleberry, Arianah Whiting, Darlene Jakowski, Cory Eken, Candie Fredrickson and Denise Erickson. Back: Logan Tomczak, Shawn Carey and Jackson Paquette.
John Grones, Voyageur Press
Dakota Haapoja was introduced as the chamber’s new event coordinator.
Liz Dean was the featured speaker at this year’s event and is working with the McGregor Chamber through her executive coaching and consulting firm, Liz Dean Growth Coach.
The McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual business meeting and dinner on Feb. 27, at Minnesota National Golf Course. After a social hour and meal, the annual business meeting included approval of meeting minutes and the financial statement for the past year.
Ballots were then cast for three seats on the board. Gina Henderson and Rachelle Glunz were re-elected and Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals, was elected to fill a vacancy. Each member holds a three-year term with officers elected annually. Chamber Executive Director Kari Horbacz also introduced a new event coordinator, Dakota Haapoja.
Chamber mission and highpoints
Horbacz recapped the chamber’s highlights and accomplishments for the past year on the topics of tourism promotions, events and chamber business partners. She explained tourism promotions are broken down into seasons and the chamber tracks website traffic on its web page as well as clicks on chamber partners’ sites. “The chamber’s summer vacation planning was on Facebook and through Google Search, it received over 5,000 clicks. Over 3,000 of those went on to view one of our partner’s sites,” explained Horbacz. “Our goal is to bring more awareness to our partners’ businesses.”
The chamber’s other 2023 goals include increasing chamber partners, finding new and innovative ways to promote events and continuing to expand its geographic reach in tourism promotions. “The chamber aspires to propel the community forward to become a place where businesses thrive, people want to visit and families want to live,” said Horbacz.
Attendees were reminded of the chamber’s mission – the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce is working effectively to promote, support and grow the economic environment for the business and the tourism industry in the area.
“We value all of our business partners and want to continue to provide support and services which are meaningful to our business partners,” concluded Horbacz.
Special guest
Liz Dean was this year’s special guest speaker. Dean explained her passion for helping businesses and people is rooted in her family history. She briefed attendees on the mission of her executive coaching and consulting firm, Liz Dean Growth Coach. Dean helps businesses, schools and health care organizations realize growth and success through a unique model, which combines the art of human behavior with the science of strategy.
Dean described the frustration, disappointment and barriers today’s leaders face along with the lack of engagement by employees. She presented an overview of high-level ways leaders and businesses can optimize success through innovative techniques to address leadership, teams and strategy.
Dean has been working with the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce to help offer solutions for its members in the areas of increasing awareness of the board’s effectiveness; defining team improvement strategies and enhancing clarity of the chamber’s vision, purpose and key strategies in order to boost success. Dean will be extending her services to individual chamber partners to provide support in the areas of business growth through leadership, team building and innovation.
2022 award recipients
The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Tanya Hallquist for her efforts in assisting with a multitude of events during the past year.
Cory Eken was the recipient of the 2022 Business of the Year award for his business Cocktails, Drafts & Eats, Inc. Eken is the owner of the Buckhorn Bar & Grill, The Craft House on Lake Minnewawa and the Palisade Café 2.0. He also operates a catering division, which includes hot and cold appetizers, display boards, salads, plated dinner and breakfast buffet options, boxed lunches and soups. Eken accepted the award along with several of his employees.
