McGregor Car Wash under new ownership

The McGregor self-serve car wash is under new ownership as of Nov. 11.
Two couples, Brandon and Janae Popp and Jordan and Alli Barten, recently formed a partnership called Bartopp Properties with the name formed from the combination of Barten and Popp. This is their first joint business venture together. The car wash will open in the near future under the Bartopp name.
Brandon and Janae Popp reside in McGregor. Brandon is employed as the superintendent at Minnesota National Golf Club and Resort and Janae as a registered nurse at Riverwood Clinic in McGregor. The couple has two daughters, Kendra and Brielle.
Jordan and Alli Barten live in Sauk Rapids but frequent the McGregor area. Jordan is a commercial banker for Kensington Bank and Alli is a day care provider. The Bartens have two young children, Bowen and Baylor. Brandon and Alli are siblings and they and Jordan are from Sauk Rapids. Brandon moved to McGregor where he met and married Janae, who grew up in McGregor.
The partnership will bring diverse experience to the new business. “Living in the McGregor area and knowing the local community well is a bonus,” said Brandon. “We hope to try and fill a void in the car wash world of a small community. We are excited to learn and grow with the business.”
The current car wash includes two bays with manual washes. “The biggest initial change is we will be open year-round, which was one of the bigger requests from customers,” noted Alli.
The new partners have purchased an automatic wash, which will be installed and operational by early-spring – just in time for mud season! The larger bay will remain self-serve with the smaller bay operating as the brand new auto-wash. Bartopp Properties is also working in collaboration with McGregor Oil to bring savings to the community and encourage the support of local businesses. The new owners would also like to eventually add a pet wash in the future, another popular request.
“Although there is currently one other automated car wash in McGregor, hearing from the community, we are confident a new automatic wash will be the perfect addition,” said Alli. “With the larger self-serve bay, we will still be able to accommodate those wanting to wash their boats, four-wheelers, trailers, etc.”
The Bartopp Properties Car Wash is located at 237 Hwy. 210 in McGregor. The owners can be reached at 320-345-0582.
“We are very excited about the purchase, and we will be moving quickly to complete all of the updates,” concluded Alli. “As a family with many connections to the area, we look forward to serving the community and keeping it clean - one car at a time!”
