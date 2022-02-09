The former McGregor Printing and Graphics business opened under new ownership and a new name, McGregor Print Pros, at the end of December.
Shawn and Mindy Hoover, lifelong residents of McGregor, have been busy with renovations, updating the computer system and stocking the shelves and storefront with a wide selection of products and apparel.
McGregor Print Pros is ready to meet all your printing needs, including copying, laminating, customized business cards, posters and the like. McGregor Print Pros is also a UPS drop-off location.
Since opening, the Hoovers have been expanding their inventory, which includes customizable Richardson hats; a wide variety of local school spirit apparel; hoodies, vests and outerwear, including embroidered beanies and other hats.
Shawn is currently a Realtor for Aspen Realty Inc., while Mindy formerly worked for the McGregor DAC for over 15 years and is now focused on running the new business. The couple has two sons, Cole and Chase.
McGregor Print Pros is located at 171 N. Maddy Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The business can be contacted by calling 218-768-4442 or by emailing mcgregorprintpros@gmail.com. Follow and “Like” McGregor Print Pros on Facebook for updates on services and new apparel availability.
