Erickson is a doctor, wife, mother to her son and lab, a firefighter with the Garrison Fire Department, a Minnesota transplant from South Dakota and a chiropractor.
Garrison Family Chiropractic is a new office located just a few miles from Lake Mille Lacs and was opened by Dr. Erickson.
“Chiropractic care is a form of alternative medicine concerned with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially of the spine,” described Erickson.
There is no age limit to who can see a chiropractor, as Erickson has “treated patients from hours old to 92-years-old.”
This treatment works by helping “to restore the communication system between your brain and your body and help bring the body back to a state of ease,” explained Erickson. “Spinal misalignments, often known as subluxations, is when there is an interruption in the communication system between your brain and your body. This leads to a state of disease in the body.”
At the first appointment with Erickson, patients can expect a physical exam, several orthopedic tests and then treatment. This initial appointment will typically last for about half an hour. These tests determine a patient’s “range of motion, motor nerve function, sensation and reflexes,” said Erickson. “Once it is determined that you have no ‘red flags,’ treatment can begin.”
When Dr. Erickson is not in the office, one might find her spending time with family and friends, enjoying outdoor sports like fishing and hunting or out for a ride in her side-by-side.
